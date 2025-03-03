Proplastics CEO Kudakwashe Chigiya Resigns
Proplastics Limited has announced the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer, Kudakwashe Leo Chigiya, effective 19 February 2025.
Chigiya began his career at Proplastics in 1993 as a Graduate Trainee in Plastics Technology. Over the years, he progressed through various roles, including Quality Controller, Quality Assurance Manager, and Technical Manager, playing a key role in several pioneering manufacturing projects.
In 2003, Chigiya left Proplastics to further his career in Plastics Technology in South Africa. He returned to the company as Chief Executive Officer on 29 May 2015. In a statement, Proplastics said:
The Board of Directors of Proplastics Limited wishes to announce the resignation of the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Kudakwashe Leo Chigiya, with effect from 19 February 2025.
Kudakwashe has served the Company with dedication and commitment, and the Board expresses its sincere gratitude for his invaluable contributions to the Company’s growth and success.
Finance Director Paschal Changunda has been appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer, effective 19 February 2025, until a permanent successor is identified.
Chigiya’s resignation is part of a broader trend of executive changes within the Zimbabwean corporate sector, with other listed companies such as OK Zimbabwe, EcoCash, and Econet Zimbabwe also experiencing leadership transitions in recent weeks.