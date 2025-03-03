Proplastics CEO Kudakwashe Chigiya Resigns

8 minutes ago Mon, 03 Mar 2025 11:02:19 GMT

Proplastics Limited has announced the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer, Kudakwashe Leo Chigiya, effective 19 February 2025.

Chigiya began his career at Proplastics in 1993 as a Graduate Trainee in Plastics Technology. Over the years, he progressed through various roles, including Quality Controller, Quality Assurance Manager, and Technical Manager, playing a key role in several pioneering manufacturing projects.

In 2003, Chigiya left Proplastics to further his career in Plastics Technology in South Africa. He returned to the company as Chief Executive Officer on 29 May 2015. In a statement, Proplastics said:

