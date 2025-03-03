Pindula|Search Pindula
PSL 2025 Matchday One Results: Newcomers Scottland And MWOS Win, Kwekwe United Hold Ngezi

6 minutes agoMon, 03 Mar 2025 07:04:53 GMT
PSL 2025 Matchday One Results: Newcomers Scottland And MWOS Win, Kwekwe United Hold Ngezi

Moor’s World of Sport (MWOS), newcomers to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL), secured a historic 1-0 victory over Highlanders in their first-ever top-flight match at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro on Sunday, February 2.

Salif Cheya capitalised on a defensive blunder between Highlanders goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi and his defenders, calmly slotting the ball into the net from close range just after the hour mark.

In other matches, Dynamos played out a goalless draw against ZPC Kariba at Rufaro, while CAPS United, another member of the so-called “Big Three,” were held to a 1-1 draw by Green Fuel at the Green Fuel Arena on Saturday.

Besides MWOS’s victory, three other matches over the weekend saw winners: Scottland defeated Triangle United 1-0 on Friday, Herentals College triumphed 2-1 over Telone on Saturday, and Manica Diamonds edged Yadah 1-0. The remaining matches ended in draws.

Below are the 2025 PSL MatchDay One results:

Scottland 1-0 Triangle United

Herentals College 2-1 TelOne 

Simba Bhora 0-0 FC Platinum

Manica Diamonds 1-0 Yadah

Chicken Inn 0-0 Bikita Minerals

Kwekwe United 1-1 Ngezi Platinum Stars

Greenfuel 1-1 CAPS United

Dynamos 0-0 ZPC Kariba

MWOS 1-0 Highlanders

