PSL 2025 Matchday One Results: Newcomers Scottland And MWOS Win, Kwekwe United Hold Ngezi

6 minutes ago Mon, 03 Mar 2025 07:04:53 GMT

Moor’s World of Sport (MWOS), newcomers to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL), secured a historic 1-0 victory over Highlanders in their first-ever top-flight match at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro on Sunday, February 2.

Salif Cheya capitalised on a defensive blunder between Highlanders goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi and his defenders, calmly slotting the ball into the net from close range just after the hour mark.

In other matches, Dynamos played out a goalless draw against ZPC Kariba at Rufaro, while CAPS United, another member of the so-called “Big Three,” were held to a 1-1 draw by Green Fuel at the Green Fuel Arena on Saturday.

Feedback