PSL 2025 Matchday One Results: Newcomers Scottland And MWOS Win, Kwekwe United Hold Ngezi
Moor’s World of Sport (MWOS), newcomers to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL), secured a historic 1-0 victory over Highlanders in their first-ever top-flight match at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro on Sunday, February 2.
Salif Cheya capitalised on a defensive blunder between Highlanders goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi and his defenders, calmly slotting the ball into the net from close range just after the hour mark.
In other matches, Dynamos played out a goalless draw against ZPC Kariba at Rufaro, while CAPS United, another member of the so-called “Big Three,” were held to a 1-1 draw by Green Fuel at the Green Fuel Arena on Saturday.
Besides MWOS’s victory, three other matches over the weekend saw winners: Scottland defeated Triangle United 1-0 on Friday, Herentals College triumphed 2-1 over Telone on Saturday, and Manica Diamonds edged Yadah 1-0. The remaining matches ended in draws.
Below are the 2025 PSL MatchDay One results:
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
Scottland 1-0 Triangle United
Herentals College 2-1 TelOne
Simba Bhora 0-0 FC Platinum
Manica Diamonds 1-0 Yadah
Chicken Inn 0-0 Bikita Minerals
Kwekwe United 1-1 Ngezi Platinum Stars
Greenfuel 1-1 CAPS United
Dynamos 0-0 ZPC Kariba
MWOS 1-0 Highlanders