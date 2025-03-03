Shurugwi Man Arrested After Allegedly Calling Mnangagwa A Dog And Punching ZANU PF Councillor

4 minutes ago Mon, 03 Mar 2025 13:49:15 GMT

A 26-year-old man from Shurugwi has been confined to remand prison after allegedly insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa by calling him a dog.

As reported by The Mirror, Tinashe Chigiya (26), from Makandire Village, Chief Nhema, Shurugwi, appeared before Magistrate Sithabile Zungula, who remanded him in custody to a later date for the continuation of his trial.

Prosecutor Kwanele Njini alleged that on January 27, 2025, at Musavezi River, Chigiya called Mnangagwa a dog after a minor drowned in the river.

