Shurugwi Man Arrested After Allegedly Calling Mnangagwa A Dog And Punching ZANU PF Councillor
A 26-year-old man from Shurugwi has been confined to remand prison after allegedly insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa by calling him a dog.
As reported by The Mirror, Tinashe Chigiya (26), from Makandire Village, Chief Nhema, Shurugwi, appeared before Magistrate Sithabile Zungula, who remanded him in custody to a later date for the continuation of his trial.
Prosecutor Kwanele Njini alleged that on January 27, 2025, at Musavezi River, Chigiya called Mnangagwa a dog after a minor drowned in the river.
Chigiya reportedly blamed Mnangagwa and ZANU PF supporters for permitting Chinese nationals to extract sand from the river.
He allegedly claimed the river had become unsafe for children and the water was contaminated due to their activities.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
Chigiya is also accused of punching and head-butting Shurugwi ZANU PF Ward 8 Councillor Audreck Mhaka, whom he allegedly accused of being incompetent.