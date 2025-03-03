Welshman Ncube Hits Out At Mudenda And Chinomona For Blocking Tshabangu Recall
The Welshman Ncube-led CCC has accused the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, and Senate President, Mabel Chinomona, of double standards after they indicated they would not act on any recall order against Sengezo Tshabangu until his court challenge is concluded.
Tshabangu, who has sparked controversy within the opposition party due to numerous unilateral recalls since October 2023, recently filed an interdict to stop his recall from the Senate following his expulsion for indiscipline.
His sacking paved the way for the CCC to recall him, but he challenged the decision, claiming the party’s disciplinary committee was improperly constituted.
Tshabangu named the CCC, its National Disciplinary Committee, the Speaker, and the Senate President as respondents.
In a surprising development, parliament’s lawyers indicated they would not oppose Tshabangu’s challenge despite being co-respondents in the case.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
CCC spokesperson Willias Madzimure accused the Speaker and Senate President of double standards, pointing out that they had acted without hesitation on previous recalls by Tshabangu, even when affected MPs had filed court challenges. Said Madzimure (via ZimLive):
At the case management meeting, the Speaker of Parliament’s lawyers indicated, for the first time in the history of recalls, that The Speaker and President of Senate would not oppose the application but instead would abide by whatever ruling the court will make.
It is worth noting that the Speaker has consistently opposed applications filed by CCC against Tshabangu in which applications he should have been taking the position that he would abide by the court rulings.
When Tshabangu unexpectedly took control of the CCC after the August 2023 general elections, he recalled several popular CCC MPs, including Gift Siziva and Amos Chibaya, claiming they had ceased to be members of the party.
However, Tshabangu failed to provide any evidence regarding how the MPs had ceased their membership, what charges, if any, they faced, or whether any disciplinary action had been taken against them.
Tshabangu will learn his fate on March 17, when the court is set to deliver a judgment on his challenge. The matter will be argued before the Judge President on March 13, 2025.