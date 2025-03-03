Woman Who Grabbed Male Relative's Privates Avoids Jail Sentence

The prosecutor told the court that the incident occurred on February 20 when Mukonyerwa confronted Edmore Mwoyowehama, who was in his nephew’s kitchen holding a machete.

The altercation was sparked by a dispute over property belonging to her husband, which Mwoyowehama was reportedly in possession of. Said the prosecutor:

Upon arrival, Mukonyerwa demanded the property which was left by her husband under the care of Mwoyowehama. He told her that he did not have that property at his house. This provoked Mukonyerwa, and a misunderstanding ensued between the two. Mukonyerwa tried to grab the machete Mwoyowehama was holding but failed.

Mukonyerwa grabbed her brother-in-law’s privates, but he wriggled free and escaped before reporting the incident at ZRP Zimunya Post, leading to her arrest.

The court heard that Mwoyowehama sustained a cut on his right-hand finger and pain to his privates, though he was not medically examined.

In sentencing her, Mubvumbi said Mukonyerwa acted unlawfully by grabbing her brother-in-law’s privates, knowing there was a real risk of causing harm.

