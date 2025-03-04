Education Minister Vows To Tackle Corruption In Teacher Transfers

8 minutes ago Tue, 04 Mar 2025 08:33:15 GMT

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo has said the government will not tolerate any form of corruption, dishonesty, nepotism, or favouritism that undermines the integrity of the country’s education system.

Speaking at a meeting with senior ministry officials in Harare on Monday, Moyo pledged to take decisive action against any unscrupulous officials within the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. He said (via The Herald):