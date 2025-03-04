Education Minister Vows To Tackle Corruption In Teacher Transfers
Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo has said the government will not tolerate any form of corruption, dishonesty, nepotism, or favouritism that undermines the integrity of the country’s education system.
Speaking at a meeting with senior ministry officials in Harare on Monday, Moyo pledged to take decisive action against any unscrupulous officials within the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. He said (via The Herald):
In our pursuit of excellence, we must adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, particularly in the Human Resources Department, concerning employment, transfers, rebate letters and other related matters.Feedback
Integrity in these processes is non-negotiable. We must hold ourselves accountable to the highest standards, and we must eradicate any practices that allow corruption to thrive. We must act decisively to uphold our standards and restore trust in the system.
Credible reports indicate that some senior officials, particularly in the Ministry’s Human Resources Department, are demanding bribes of up to US$300 to facilitate transfers, issue rebate letters, and provide other services.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals