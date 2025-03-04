Mthwakazi Rejects Garwe’s Proposal To Include Ideology Training In ECD Curriculum

6 minutes ago Tue, 04 Mar 2025 08:12:26 GMT

Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) leader, Mqondisi Moyo, has condemned the proposal by Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe to include Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology training in Zimbabwe’s Early Childhood Development (ECD) curriculum.

Speaking at a training session for councillors and local authority staff from Matabeleland North at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology in Bulawayo on Friday, Garwe argued that ideological education should start at the earliest stages of a child’s development.

He claimed this would help cultivate a strong sense of national consciousness in Zimbabweans from a young age. Said Garwe:

