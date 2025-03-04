Parliament Demands Ministerial Statement On Measures To Tackle Corruption

In an era characterised by the rolling back of international aid and development, the prudential use of national resources cannot be overemphasised. After all, Parliament has the responsibility of oversight and to ensure the efficient use of national resources.

I, therefore appeal to you Mr. Speaker, for the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs to favour this very House with a Ministerial Statement on how the Executive is tackling the question of corruption, including how far the Executive has gone in terms of the whistleblowers’ protection legislation and the witness protection legislation.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda, stressed the importance of urgently tabling the Whistleblowers’ Act in Parliament. He said:

I am not sure about the agreement. What I can only advise in support of part of what you have said is the Whistleblowers’ Bill that must come as soon as possible to this House. As for the indexes, I have my reservation.

Hlatywayo’s call follows a recent report naming Zimbabwe as the most corrupt country in the Southern African region.

Corruption remains a persistent issue in the country, with Transparency International, the global anti-corruption watchdog, ranking Zimbabwe among the worst-performing nations globally.

