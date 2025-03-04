Six Feared Dead After Honda Fit Falls Into Abandoned Chrome Pit In Shurugwi
Six people are feared dead after a Honda Fit veered off the road and plunged into an abandoned chrome pit in the Gakaka area of Shurugwi South on Sunday night.
The vehicle, travelling from Shurugwi to Zvishavane, reportedly lost control before falling into the water-filled pit.
Shurugwi District Development Coordinator, Rome Shangwa, confirmed the incident to The Mirror, adding that sub-aqua teams had been deployed for search and rescue operations. Shangwa said:
Search operations are currently underway, with sub-aqua teams deployed. Six people are feared dead. The vehicle fell into a disused mining pit near the road, and we are still trying to establish what exactly happened.
Abandoned chrome pits have long been a concern for Shurugwi villagers, who have repeatedly urged the government to ensure they are re-filled.
In January this year, a female inmate from Shurugwi lost her two young children after they drowned while swimming in one of the pits.