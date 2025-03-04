ZBC Head Defends Proposal For Car Radio Licences Before Vehicle Registration

Samanyai said this in a presentation at a joint meeting of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committees on Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, and Transport and Infrastructural Development on Monday, February 3.

The meeting was held to discuss the changes to Clause 15 of the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill, which is currently being debated in the National Assembly.

The new rule would require motorists to buy car radio licences before they can obtain vehicle insurance and registration.

The money will be collected by the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA). Said Samanyai:

So, we have a good number that would avoid and say they are removing the radio altogether. I don’t want to be found wanting, but there are also those who just choose to say we are evading, probably consciously or subconsciously. They will just decide they are not going to comply with this very same Act, which then pushed us to then find a way. First and foremost, we wanted to help our agencies to enforce this legal requirement. Hence, we had to be explicit in as far as this Bill is concerned, to say nobody is allowed to either go on to purchase their insurance or road licence before first complying with the Broadcasting Services Act requirement, which is making sure that your radio licence is paid for.

ZINARA CEO Nkosinathi Ncube said that his organisation is prepared to implement the law once it is enacted. He said:

We need to underline that we support Government decisions, parliamentary decisions, and the progress that it brings to the nation. So, we’re always there to support. And as Government agents, we make sure that we fully implement that which the Government will then put through and which is good for the country.

Ncube emphasized the need to ensure that, once passed, the new requirement would not interfere with ZINARA’s mandate to collect funds for road construction and maintenance.

He also revealed that 70 per cent of vehicles on the country’s roads, or just over 800,000 cars, are compliant with license and insurance payments.

