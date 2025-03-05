Baboon Attack Leaves Mwenezi Man With Severe Hand Injuries

His sister, Violet Mahondo, confirmed the incident to The Mirror. She said they are seeking financial assistance to cover Gijima’s medical bills and purchase necessary medication.

According to Mahondo, Gijima and his uncle were guarding their field from baboons around 2 PM when a baboon, chased by dogs from a nearby field, entered their field.

The baboon killed one of the dogs during the skirmish, prompting Gijima to flee. However, he tripped and fell on a tree stump.

The baboon pursued Gijima and, failing to grab him by the neck, began attacking his arms, resulting in the deep cuts he sustained. Said Mahondo:

My brother screamed for help and our uncle ran to his aid and managed to chase the baboon away. The baboon left deep bites on Gijima’s hands.

Gijima didn’t immediately go to the hospital and only went after receiving help from a well-wisher. Added Mahondo:

My brother needs medication and we don’t have the money. We are appealing for assistance to meet his hospital bills and buy medication.

Those who wish to help Gijima can contact his sister Violet Mahondo on 0786788650 or The Mirror Helpline on 0716895703/ 0775691380.

