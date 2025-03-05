Bright Matonga Acquitted Of Alleged US$500,000 Farming Equipment Theft

7 minutes ago Wed, 05 Mar 2025 07:14:01 GMT

Chegutu Magistrate Evelyn Mashawakure has acquitted former Information Minister Bright Matonga, who was arrested on June 25, 2024, for allegedly stealing farming implements worth approximately US$500,000.

Mashawakure ruled that the matter was a civil dispute arising from a breach of a joint venture agreement and said that there was no evidence to support the claim that Matonga committed the alleged offence.

Matonga was accused of stealing farming equipment from his business partner, Van Breda.

