Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill Sails Through National Assembly
The Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill has been approved by the National Assembly after the final round of debate.
In passing the Bill, all members of parliament unanimously supported Clause 15, which prohibits the sale of motor insurance and vehicle licence discs to people who do not have a valid ZBC radio licence, reported ZBC News.
During the debate, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister, Jenfan Muswere, explained some parts of the Bill. He said:
The collaboration between ZBC and ZINARA is in full compliance with the Constitution. I want to emphasise the distinction between a radio licence and a radio receiver, as the latter is capable of receiving broadcasts.
The Bill will now be sent to the Parliamentary Legal Committee for review before being presented to the Senate for further debate.
Kadoma legislator Gift Mambipiri expressed concerns that the ZBC fees were too high and could discourage people from complying. Said Gift Mambipiri:
The fees of US$30 per are high and should be revised downwards to ensure compliance.