Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill Sails Through National Assembly

The Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill has been approved by the National Assembly after the final round of debate.

In passing the Bill, all members of parliament unanimously supported Clause 15, which prohibits the sale of motor insurance and vehicle licence discs to people who do not have a valid ZBC radio licence, reported ZBC News.

During the debate, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister, Jenfan Muswere, explained some parts of the Bill. He said:

