Five Bodies Recovered After Honda Fit Sinks Into Waterlogged, Abandoned Chrome Pit In Shurugwi

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson for Midlands Province, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, said the names of the deceased are yet to be released.

The Honda Fit was en route to Zvishavane at the time of the incident.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

Abandoned chrome pits have long been a concern for Shurugwi villagers, who have repeatedly urged the government to ensure they are re-filled.

In January this year, a female inmate from Shurugwi lost her two young children after they drowned while swimming in one of the pits.

In a related incident, Tinashe Chigiya (26) from Makandire Village, Chief Nhema, Shurugwi, had a confrontation with a ZANU PF councillor in January this year following the drowning of a child in the Musavezi River.

Chigiya reportedly blamed President Emmerson Mnangagwa and ZANU PF supporters for allowing Chinese nationals to extract sand from the river, leaving behind open pits that pose a danger to children and livestock.

Chigiya is currently in remand prison after being arrested on allegations made by Ward 8 Councillor Audreck Mhaka, who claimed that Chigiya insulted Mnangagwa by calling him a dog.

Tags

Leave a Comment