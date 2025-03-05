Garwe Promises Free Wi-Fi And Housing For Civil Servants

Chiyangwa, who attended the event, boasted about his company, Pinnacle Property Holdings, securing a deal with the government to offer civil servants the opportunity to live in his development before eventually owning the properties outright.

Garwe further claimed that Mnangagwa holds the sole right to continue leading the country, even beyond 2030. He said:

From a government perspective, on this programme alone, we are delivering about five policy stations. The first one being human settlement policy that we must provide citizens with well-planned and well-governed settlements. Settlements with properly designed and constructed road networks, sewer reticulation, water reticulation and other services including electricity and Wi-Fi now. It is going to be a gated community and obviously, people especially the younger generation (Civil servants) cannot survive where there is no Wi-Fi and we have accepted that semadhara (as old people serving in government), and that is policy station number 1. The second policy station is to ensure that we obliterate the existence of an animal called land baron by providing people with well planned, well services and well governed settlements where people (once start paying for their respective stands) they are rest assured that they are going to have title to that piece of land. The third is that we are now speaking to the regularisation policy as we move forward as a country, let’s build better forward which is being experienced here under the mantra, Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.

Garwe said the project will allow civil servants and ordinary Zimbabweans to own land, while also eliminating land barons. He said:

What we talk about is what we do and what we do is what we talk about. Number five is the policy on no one and no place is left behind. Two hundred and fifty thousand stands, (residential, commercial, industrial and upstairs) so civil servants, here is an opportunity to own land, ordinary Zimbabweans, here is an opportunity to own land, urban land in terms of stands that have no issues with respect to land barons, stands with papers since you have title deeds once to make payments. Manyame is not going to be left behind and the entirety of civil service or ordinary Zimbabweans. These are all the policies coming from the Head of State, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. To go further, this is the reason why we are saying, President, why can’t you take us to 2030 so that all those areas where we still have gaps, they will be developed in terms of you driving your Vision as Head of State, driving the mission, objectives of that Vision that Zimbabwe will be developed and must be developed.

Chiyangwa said that both civil servants and ordinary citizens could purchase units in his gated community and fully own the properties once they met the agreed terms and conditions. He said:

As you can see for yourself, we said we are providing 250,000 units. When I say units, I mean stands as well as flats and other business centres, so we have the Minister here putting up a statement on the availability of other stands because we have these stands which we are supposed to supply the whole nation including both civil servants and ordinary people.

