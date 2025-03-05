High Court Nullifies Mwonzora's MDC-T Presidency, Orders Fresh Election

Speaking to journalists in Harare, Mwonzora vowed not to be intimidated, reiterating his commitment to opposing the ED2030 agenda. Said Mwonzora (via NewZimbabwe.com):

I want to say we are going to attenuate our fight against the 2030 agenda. We will never allow anybody to intimidate us against fighting the 2030 agenda. So, if there is a faction within ZANU PF which has a hand in this judgment, we say 'tough luck' to you. We are going to intensify our fight against the 2030 agenda. We will never allow the emasculation of our Constitution, we will never allow being bullied against defending our Constitution.

Mwonzora said Mnangagwa’s supporters should not be allowed to reverse what Zimbabwean voters endorsed in the 2023 referendum when they approved the new Constitution. He said:

The people of Zimbabwe are stakeholders, they spoke during the outreach programme about what they wanted in the Constitution. They spoke during the referendum on what they wanted in this Constitution. What they said they wanted in this Constitution was that a President must run the country for a maximum of 10 years, after which they must go home. We are saying, President Mnangagwa, after the expiry of your term in 2028, go home, and nothing is going to intimidate us from this path.

Mwonzora claimed that MDC-T had formed a coalition with other progressive forces, including political parties, the church, civil society, and war veterans, to resist Mnangagwa’s ambitious plan to become a “life president.”

