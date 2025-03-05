Makandiwa Urges Mnangagwa To Allow Safe Return Of Harmless G40 Fugitives

During a recent sermon at his Chitungwiza basilica, Makandiwa, who leads the United Families International Church (UFIC), said the remaining G40 members should be allowed to return to Zimbabwe, as they no longer hold power and pose no threat. Said Makandiwa, as quoted by NewZimbabwe.com:

I have so much respect for Walter Mzembi. It is unfortunate that they are in a foreign land as we speak. You look at Walter Mzembi—he is harmless. He is pure. Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543 If they can allow them back into their country, it will be a blessing for your nation. There is nothing wrong with that. No one is powerful besides the power that you give them.

Mzembi was a regular attendee of Makandiwa’s church when he was still in Zimbabwe, and it remains unclear whether Makandiwa’s appeal was made to assist a prominent former church member.

Makandiwa also claimed that he had warned Mugabe during his presidency that he would be deposed, with Mnangagwa succeeding him.

The pastor further urged Zimbabweans who have sought better opportunities abroad due to the country’s economic difficulties to return home. He said:

Zimbabwe is full of blessings. Bring your children who are in the diaspora. They are blessings that have left.

Makandiwa is regarded as one of Zimbabwe’s high-profile church leaders with close ties to ZANU PF, benefiting economically through his association with the ruling party.

In 2023, Makandiwa invited President Mnangagwa to his church, where he publicly endorsed him, saying he was doing a good job at developing the country’s infrastructure.

Tags

Leave a Comment