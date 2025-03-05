Meru Employee Robbed Of US$127,000 After Collecting Cash From Fuel Stations

6 minutes ago Wed, 05 Mar 2025 08:46:03 GMT

Armed robbers allegedly seized US$127,000 on Monday, which had been collected from three fuel service stations in Harare.

Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, the spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Harare Province, confirmed the robbery to H-Metro and said that investigations are underway.

It is alleged that 47-year-old Hilary Hufa was attacked by seven armed robbers as he was about to leave Meru Service Station on High Glen Road.

Feedback