Meru Employee Robbed Of US$127,000 After Collecting Cash From Fuel Stations
6 minutes agoWed, 05 Mar 2025 08:46:03 GMT
Armed robbers allegedly seized US$127,000 on Monday, which had been collected from three fuel service stations in Harare.
Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, the spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Harare Province, confirmed the robbery to H-Metro and said that investigations are underway.
It is alleged that 47-year-old Hilary Hufa was attacked by seven armed robbers as he was about to leave Meru Service Station on High Glen Road.
Hufa had collected US$37,000 from the Mbare branch, US$45,000 from the Whitehouse branch, and another US$45,000 from the Kuwadzana branch.
