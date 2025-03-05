Pastor Steals Elderly Woman's US$25,000 Residential Stand
A pastor from Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West Province, is accused of duping an elderly woman out of her residential stand worth thousands of dollars.
As reported by The Herald, Pastor Desmond Parirehwa, 38, who leads Deliverance and Solutions Church, allegedly took advantage of 79-year-old Elizabeth Fadhuka, stealing her stand valued at $25,000.
Fadhuka allegedly gave Parirehwa the documents for her property when she travelled to the United Kingdom, asking him to keep them safe and later pass them on to her family.
In 2010, Parirehwa is said to have become friends with Fadhuka while she was grieving the loss of her two sons and offered her counselling services.
In 2012, when Fadhuka fell ill, she travelled to the UK for treatment and left the documents for her Mzari property with Parirehwa for safekeeping.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
However, six years later, when Fadhuka’s daughter, Misitia Marsh, asked Parirehwa to return the documents, he refused and became uncooperative.
In 2020, Parirehwa took over the stand, built structures on it without Fadhuka’s permission, and registered it in his own name.
After unsuccessful attempts to recover the stand, Fadhuka reported the matter to the police, leading to Parirehwa’s arrest.
He was granted $200 bail and will appear in court again on March 13.