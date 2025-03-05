Pastor Steals Elderly Woman's US$25,000 Residential Stand

In 2010, Parirehwa is said to have become friends with Fadhuka while she was grieving the loss of her two sons and offered her counselling services.

In 2012, when Fadhuka fell ill, she travelled to the UK for treatment and left the documents for her Mzari property with Parirehwa for safekeeping.

However, six years later, when Fadhuka’s daughter, Misitia Marsh, asked Parirehwa to return the documents, he refused and became uncooperative.

In 2020, Parirehwa took over the stand, built structures on it without Fadhuka’s permission, and registered it in his own name.

After unsuccessful attempts to recover the stand, Fadhuka reported the matter to the police, leading to Parirehwa’s arrest.

He was granted $200 bail and will appear in court again on March 13.

