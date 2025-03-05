South African Conglomerate Set To Construct State-of-the-Art Mall In Harare
South African-based conglomerate CJ Global Express Group Unlimited is set to construct a state-of-the-art mall in Sandton Hydon Park, located west of Harare.
Professor Clemence Jaricha, owner and founder of CJ Global Express Group Unlimited, said that the mall will feature a variety of facilities, including retail shops, office spaces, and a service station, among others.
He said the two-story mall will offer a unique and modern shopping experience for the local community. Said Prof Jaricha:
We are excited to introduce a mall that will showcase the best of local and international brands.
We are using this project as a way of reintegrating into the Zimbabwe economy and we hope that this will influence other investors to follow suit.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
He revealed that the construction of the emporium is estimated to cost between US$10 million and US$15 million and is expected to create between 2,000 and 5,000 new jobs.
Prof Jaricha said the project will be carried out in partnership with Delatfin Investment Pty Ltd, a local company owned by businessman Clemence Zingoni.
CJ Global Express Group Unlimited has completed several mall developments in South Africa, including projects in Durban’s KwaZulu-Natal Province and Greenville in the Eastern Cape.