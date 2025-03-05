South African Conglomerate Set To Construct State-of-the-Art Mall In Harare

We are excited to introduce a mall that will showcase the best of local and international brands. We are using this project as a way of reintegrating into the Zimbabwe economy and we hope that this will influence other investors to follow suit. Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

He revealed that the construction of the emporium is estimated to cost between US$10 million and US$15 million and is expected to create between 2,000 and 5,000 new jobs.

Prof Jaricha said the project will be carried out in partnership with Delatfin Investment Pty Ltd, a local company owned by businessman Clemence Zingoni.

CJ Global Express Group Unlimited has completed several mall developments in South Africa, including projects in Durban’s KwaZulu-Natal Province and Greenville in the Eastern Cape.

