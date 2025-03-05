Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeGeneral

South African Conglomerate Set To Construct State-of-the-Art Mall In Harare

4 minutes agoWed, 05 Mar 2025 09:24:06 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
South African Conglomerate Set To Construct State-of-the-Art Mall In Harare

South African-based conglomerate CJ Global Express Group Unlimited is set to construct a state-of-the-art mall in Sandton Hydon Park, located west of Harare.

Professor Clemence Jaricha, owner and founder of CJ Global Express Group Unlimited, said that the mall will feature a variety of facilities, including retail shops, office spaces, and a service station, among others.

He said the two-story mall will offer a unique and modern shopping experience for the local community. Said Prof Jaricha:

We are excited to introduce a mall that will showcase the best of local and international brands.

We are using this project as a way of reintegrating into the Zimbabwe economy and we hope that this will influence other investors to follow suit.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106

To order, WhatsApp:  wa.me/263715068543

He revealed that the construction of the emporium is estimated to cost between US$10 million and US$15 million and is expected to create between 2,000 and 5,000 new jobs.

Prof Jaricha said the project will be carried out in partnership with Delatfin Investment Pty Ltd, a local company owned by businessman Clemence Zingoni.

CJ Global Express Group Unlimited has completed several mall developments in South Africa, including projects in Durban’s KwaZulu-Natal Province and Greenville in the Eastern Cape.

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Shopping MallCJ Global Express Group UnlimitedSandton Hydon Park

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback