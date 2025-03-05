Thieves Strike Harare Water Pipes Leaving Mufakose, Glenview, And Budiriro Dry

11 minutes ago Wed, 05 Mar 2025 14:11:53 GMT

The City of Harare has suspended water pumping to several western suburbs following the theft and vandalism of critical water infrastructure.

On Wednesday, the local authority confirmed that thieves had stolen straps securing major pipes between Morton Jaffray Waterworks and the Marimba reservoirs, causing treated water to leak out.

As a result, the water supply to Mufakose, Glenview, and Budiriro has been halted until the necessary repairs are completed. The council said:

