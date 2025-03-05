Three Dead, Five Injured In Lightning Strike At Mberengwa Mine
Police have urged the public to avoid using electronic gadgets during thunderstorms to reduce the risk of being struck by lightning.
This warning follows a tragic incident at Chimurenga Mine in Vanguard, Mberengwa, last Wednesday, where three people were killed and five others injured by a lightning strike around 4 PM.
The deceased were identified as Simbarashe Chimombe (23), Clemence Mucheri (36) from Buhera, and Pardon Ncube (23) from Zvishavane.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson for Midlands Province, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the incident. He said:
Police are appealing to the public to avoid the use of cellphones, landlines or any other electronic gadgets that may attract lightning during rains.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
The incident occurred when eight miners were constructing a wooden residential cabin at the mine, and it began to rain.
They sought shelter in a nearby wooden cabin, but lightning struck the cabin, killing three miners instantly and injuring five others.
Other miners quickly rushed to the cabin after hearing the survivors’ cries for help. The injured were taken to Mberengwa District Hospital, where they are reported to be in stable condition.