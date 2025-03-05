Three Dead, Five Injured In Lightning Strike At Mberengwa Mine

5 minutes ago Wed, 05 Mar 2025 12:25:06 GMT

Police have urged the public to avoid using electronic gadgets during thunderstorms to reduce the risk of being struck by lightning.

This warning follows a tragic incident at Chimurenga Mine in Vanguard, Mberengwa, last Wednesday, where three people were killed and five others injured by a lightning strike around 4 PM.

The deceased were identified as Simbarashe Chimombe (23), Clemence Mucheri (36) from Buhera, and Pardon Ncube (23) from Zvishavane.

