ZESA Ramps Up Kariba Power Generation As Hwange Units Shut Down

The Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), a unit of ZESA Holdings, has increased power generation at the Kariba South Hydropower Station to mitigate a severe electricity crisis following the shutdown of two generators at the Hwange Thermal Power Station.

Since Tuesday, March 4, Kariba has been generating a maximum of 485 MW, a significant increase from the 185 MW it had been producing over the past several months due to low water levels at Lake Kariba.

Although the lake level remains low, with a mere 9.60% Usable Live Storage on February 3, 2025, compared to 15.36% on the same date in 2024, the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has noted a gradual rise as the rainy season progresses.

