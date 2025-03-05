Zimbabwe's 2025 Tobacco Harvest Set To Hit 300 Million Kilogrammes

Devenish said that the current estimate is 280 million kilogrammes, with the potential to exceed this figure as the third estimate is being finalised. He said:

He attributed the increase in tobacco production to the growing success of smallholder farmers, who have greatly benefited from the tobacco contracting system. Said Devenish:

The contracting system has been in place for some time but continues to strengthen, helping the smallholder sector to flourish. A significant part of the industry’s success is due to these farmers. Their yields have risen sharply, and the quality of their tobacco has improved as well. This has led to the emergence of a new rural middle class, boosting the desirability of our tobacco.

Ahead of the 2025 tobacco selling season, set to begin this Wednesday, TIMB has licensed 31 A-Class buyers and 44 contractors. Devenish said:

There will be 55 markets this year, including both contract and auction markets. All these markets are prepared and have been inspected and approved by our staff. The 31 A-licensed buyers and 44 contractors are all licensed by TIMB to operate.

