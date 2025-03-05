Zimbabwe's 2025 Tobacco Harvest Set To Hit 300 Million Kilogrammes
Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) chairperson Patrick Devenish has said Zimbabwe is expecting a record tobacco harvest of 300 million kilogrammes this year, thanks to good rainfall and increased production by smallholder farmers.
Devenish said this while giving evidence before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development on Tuesday. He said:
The crop has performed exceptionally well since the rains began in January, and we’re anticipating a substantial harvest.Feedback
Devenish said that the current estimate is 280 million kilogrammes, with the potential to exceed this figure as the third estimate is being finalised. He said:
While we are cautious about making guarantees, we believe a 300-million-kilogramme crop is achievable.
He attributed the increase in tobacco production to the growing success of smallholder farmers, who have greatly benefited from the tobacco contracting system. Said Devenish:
The contracting system has been in place for some time but continues to strengthen, helping the smallholder sector to flourish.
A significant part of the industry’s success is due to these farmers. Their yields have risen sharply, and the quality of their tobacco has improved as well.
This has led to the emergence of a new rural middle class, boosting the desirability of our tobacco.
Ahead of the 2025 tobacco selling season, set to begin this Wednesday, TIMB has licensed 31 A-Class buyers and 44 contractors. Devenish said:
There will be 55 markets this year, including both contract and auction markets. All these markets are prepared and have been inspected and approved by our staff. The 31 A-licensed buyers and 44 contractors are all licensed by TIMB to operate.
