Zimbabwe’s 2025 Tobacco Marketing Season Opens

The committee, led by Chivi South MP Felix Maburutse (ZANU PF), inquired about the preparations for this year’s tobacco marketing season.

Devenish also said that Zimbabwe’s tobacco is considered among the highest quality in the world, competing strongly with top producers like Brazil and India. He said (via The Herald):

The first one is the ministry that has provided superb leadership to the tobacco industry. The contracting system has been around for some time, but it is growing stronger and stronger and that has allowed the development of smallholder farmers. The success of the industry is due to the success of smallholder farmers. The yields of smallholder farmers have gone up significantly, and so has the quality of the products. We are looking up to the smallholder sector which I personally believe is the future of the African continent. So, I think that is a big factor. The recognition from the global cigarettes and other tobacco manufacturing markets, that Zimbabwe is indeed the best producer of smoking leaf in the world, has made a huge difference.

Devenish revealed that TIMB has licensed 31 buyers and 44 contractors for the upcoming season.

Under the new payment structure, farmers will receive 70 per cent of their proceeds in foreign currency, with the remaining 30 per cent paid in local currency, converted at the prevailing auction exchange rate on the day of sale.

The foreign currency will be directly deposited into the growers’ foreign currency accounts, while the local currency payments will be credited to their local bank accounts or e-wallets.

Prices on the auction floors will be determined through a competitive bidding process, with the highest bid setting the final price for each bale of tobacco.

