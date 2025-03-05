ZOAC Rebranded To Zimbabwe Agricultural College (ZIACO)
The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development has rebranded the Zimbabwe Online Agricultural College (ZOAC) to the Zimbabwe Agricultural College (ZIACO).
In a statement, the Ministry explained that the name change reflects its commitment to expanding and enhancing educational services to better support the agricultural community in Zimbabwe. Part of the statement reads:
The Zimbabwe Agricultural College (ZIACO) is dedicated to providing high-quality agricultural education through online platforms.
Our mission has always been to empower farmers, agricultural entrepreneurs, and farm personnel with the essential skills and knowledge needed to enhance productivity, profitability, and national food security with the essential skills and knowledge needed to enhance productivity, profitability, and national food security.
The available programmes are:
1. General Certificate in Agricultural Business Management: Designed for farm personnel (managers, supervisors, and foremen) and smallholder farmers. Duration: 1 Year. Fee: US$400 or equivalent in ZIG bank rate (per semester).
2. Executive Certificate in Agricultural Business Management: Targeted at agro-executives, farm owners, and agricultural entrepreneurs. Duration: 1 Year Fee: US$500 or equivalent in ZIG bank rate (per semester)
Entry Requirements:
- Any combination of 3 O’ Levels
- Any relevant professional or academic qualifications
- Ownership of land or access to land
- A smartphone, tablet, or computer
- Reliable internet connectivity
How to Apply
- Pay a non-refundable application fee of USD 20 or the equivalent in ZIG bank rate, and obtain proof of payment.
- Scan your identity documents, professional certificates, and proof of payment for the application fee.
- Complete the google form, attach your scanned document, and submit the online application form:https:/forms.gle/gRGVSuT13XMg9Z4z8 and submit.
