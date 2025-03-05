ZOAC Rebranded To Zimbabwe Agricultural College (ZIACO)

Our mission has always been to empower farmers, agricultural entrepreneurs, and farm personnel with the essential skills and knowledge needed to enhance productivity, profitability, and national food security with the essential skills and knowledge needed to enhance productivity, profitability, and national food security.

The available programmes are:

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

1. General Certificate in Agricultural Business Management: Designed for farm personnel (managers, supervisors, and foremen) and smallholder farmers. Duration: 1 Year. Fee: US$400 or equivalent in ZIG bank rate (per semester).

2. Executive Certificate in Agricultural Business Management: Targeted at agro-executives, farm owners, and agricultural entrepreneurs. Duration: 1 Year Fee: US$500 or equivalent in ZIG bank rate (per semester)

Entry Requirements:

Any combination of 3 O’ Levels

Any relevant professional or academic qualifications

Ownership of land or access to land

A smartphone, tablet, or computer

Reliable internet connectivity

How to Apply

Pay a non-refundable application fee of USD 20 or the equivalent in ZIG bank rate, and obtain proof of payment.

Scan your identity documents, professional certificates, and proof of payment for the application fee.

Complete the google form, attach your scanned document, and submit the online application form:https:/forms.gle/gRGVSuT13XMg9Z4z8 and submit.

Tags

Leave a Comment