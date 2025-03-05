ZRP Concerned Over Cases Of Sexual Abuse And Rape Involving Minors [Full Statement]

Additionally, there have been disturbing reports of young girls being sexually abused by landlords and individuals with whom they share accommodation, especially in urban setups. In some cases, prophets lure minors through parents or guardians on the pretext they want to assist them.

It is disturbing to note that some of these perpetrators are people who are expected to provide a safe and nurturing environment for these children.

Instead, they are exploiting and abusing the trust placed in them. In some cases, the parents will be at the forefront in either assisting the perpetrators or concealing the offences.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns parents and relatives who sweep these cases of sexual abuse under the carpet that they risk being arrested for defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

In one of the cases, a five-year-old girl was sexually abused by an unknown suspect while coming from school in a bushy area near Bravoland Mine Compound in Mberengwa on 25th February 2025.

In another case of rape which occurred in Mutawatawa, Murewa, a 13- year-old female juvenile was sexually abused by her 36-year-old uncle after she had gone to collect food in the kitchen in September 2024. The case was reported to the police on 26th February 2025.

Similarly, on 26th February 2025, Lusulu Police Station recorded another case of sexual abuse in which a 14-year-old female juvenile was sexually abused by her uncle from February 2024 to November 2024. The victim had tried to report the case to the suspect’s brother.

However, the other victim’s uncle only reprimanded the suspect not to do it again. The offence came to light after the complainant began to complain of stomach pains.

Members of the public are implored to come forward and join hands with the Police in the fight against child sexual abuse.

Traditional leaders and the church are implored to partner with the Zimbabwe Republic Police in the ongoing awareness campaigns against rape and child sexual abuse in the country.

The Police urges members of the public to be vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect children from sexual abuse.

Suspected cases of child sexual abuse should be reported to the nearest police station or on National Complaints Desk number, (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197.

