2025 Tobacco Season Begins With Higher Prices

4 minutes ago Thu, 06 Mar 2025 09:25:00 GMT

Zimbabwe’s 2025 tobacco selling season kicked off in Harare on Wednesday, with the first bale selling for US$4.65, a notable improvement from the US$4.35 recorded in 2024.

Speaking at the official opening of the selling season, Tobacco Industry Marketing Board (TIMB) Chairman Patrick Davenish announced that 32 buyers and 43 contractors are purchasing from 56 selling points across Zimbabwe. He said: