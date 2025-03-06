Billiat has not faced CAPS United since his return to the domestic league last season when he joined Yadah.

He missed the first encounter against the Green Machine due to injury and was suspended for the reverse fixture.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

Despite signing several top domestic players, Scottland struggled against Triangle, securing a narrow win thanks to a calamitous own goal by a Triangle defender.

After the match, Scottland head coach Tonderai Ndiraya admitted that his star-studded side was “not a team yet” and requested more time for the squad to gel. He said:

We always knew that it was going to be difficult. But despite having a galaxy of stars in our team, I think it’s important to understand that football is a process. You may buy whoever you want from the market, but in the end, the players have to understand each other and play as a team in the long run. So, that is a process. It does not happen in one day. It does not happen during pre-season, so I think with more games, the team will then start to play as a team. At the moment, we are not a team yet. But I think what is important is what we have done here today.

Tags

Leave a Comment