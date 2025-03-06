Billiat Returns For Scottland Ahead Of CAPS United Showdown
Premier Soccer League (PSL) newcomers Scottland have received a major boost ahead of their crucial clash against CAPS United at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday, with talismanic forward Khama Billiat returning to full training earlier this week.
Billiat missed his new club’s season opener on Friday, a 1-0 victory over fellow promoted side Triangle, due to a knock sustained in pre-season camp.
However, he has since recovered and participated in full training with the first-team squad on Tuesday, making him available for selection for the upcoming match, according to a report by NewsDay.
Billiat has not faced CAPS United since his return to the domestic league last season when he joined Yadah.
He missed the first encounter against the Green Machine due to injury and was suspended for the reverse fixture.
Despite signing several top domestic players, Scottland struggled against Triangle, securing a narrow win thanks to a calamitous own goal by a Triangle defender.
After the match, Scottland head coach Tonderai Ndiraya admitted that his star-studded side was “not a team yet” and requested more time for the squad to gel. He said:
We always knew that it was going to be difficult. But despite having a galaxy of stars in our team, I think it’s important to understand that football is a process.
You may buy whoever you want from the market, but in the end, the players have to understand each other and play as a team in the long run.
So, that is a process. It does not happen in one day. It does not happen during pre-season, so I think with more games, the team will then start to play as a team.
At the moment, we are not a team yet. But I think what is important is what we have done here today.