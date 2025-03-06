Bulawayo Man, Tigors Tyron Seigfried, Found With Nearly 2kgs Of Crystal Meth

The use of crystal meth, also known as “mutoriro” or “guka,” has become increasingly prevalent in Zimbabwe, particularly among the youth. It’s estimated that around 30% of young people in Zimbabwe are using crystal meth.

The drug gained popularity, especially during the COVID-19 lockdowns, and has been linked to various social and health challenges, including addiction and mental health issues.

Abusing crystal meth can result in significant weight loss and malnutrition, severe dental problems (often referred to as “meth mouth”), skin sores and infections, persistent anxiety, paranoia, hallucinations, memory loss, cognitive decline, increased risk of stroke and heart attack, and violent behaviour and mood swings.

Crystal meth is highly addictive, and its use can lead to a cycle of dependency and severe health consequences.

