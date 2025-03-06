Chiredzi Fisherman Found Decapitated And Mutilated After Crocodile Attack
The body of a Chiredzi villager, who was attacked by a crocodile during a fishing expedition last Friday, was discovered the following day with the head and hands missing.
Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Midlands Province, confirmed the incident to The Mirror.
He said that Charles Muzamani (34), of Musengi Village, Chief Chilonga, was attacked by the crocodile while attempting to swim across the crocodile-infested Pfuti River, a tributary of the Runde River, to cast a fishing net.
Muzamani was accompanied by his uncle, Ingwani Muzamani (64), during the fishing expedition. Said Dhewa:
Circumstances are that Charles and his uncle were using nets to catch fish. Around 3 PM, Charles Muzamani attempted to swim across the river to cast a fishing net.
Charles was attacked by a crocodile midway and his body submerged. His uncle sought help from nearby villagers and they could not find Charles’s body.
A report was filed at Chambuta Police Base. Police searched for Charles on the next day and he was found 500m downstream with his head and hands missing.
The remains were taken to Chiredzi General Hospital for Post-mortem.
Dhewa has urged the public to avoid fishing and swimming in rivers infested with crocodiles and hippopotamuses.