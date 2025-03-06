Chiredzi Fisherman Found Decapitated And Mutilated After Crocodile Attack

5 minutes ago Thu, 06 Mar 2025 12:53:39 GMT

The body of a Chiredzi villager, who was attacked by a crocodile during a fishing expedition last Friday, was discovered the following day with the head and hands missing.

Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Midlands Province, confirmed the incident to The Mirror.

He said that Charles Muzamani (34), of Musengi Village, Chief Chilonga, was attacked by the crocodile while attempting to swim across the crocodile-infested Pfuti River, a tributary of the Runde River, to cast a fishing net.

