Eight Arrested In Drug Bust Across Harare And Beitbridge
Police arrested eight suspects in connection with the unlawful possession of dagga, crystal meth, and unregistered medicines in Harare and Beitbridge between March 2 and March 4, 2025.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests on Wednesday, identifying the suspects as Mphakamiseni Dhlamini (41), Ishmael Chikara (35), Linda Jimu (26), Priviledge Muchenje (also known as Ndanatsei Muchenje, 39), Sylia Tanyanyiwa (41), Simbarashe Maenzanise (41), Siphelile Mashamba (33), and Alice Shatirwa (29).
Nyathi added that the arrests led to the recovery of 151 kilogrammes of dagga, 260 bottles of 100 Broncleer Syrup, and a quantity of crystal meth yet to be determined. The bulk of the dagga was recovered at Beitbridge Border Post.
Nyathi issued a stern warning to individuals and groups involved in drug trafficking and peddling, saying the law would be enforced without fear or favour.