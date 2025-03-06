Eight Arrested In Drug Bust Across Harare And Beitbridge

5 minutes ago Thu, 06 Mar 2025 08:02:25 GMT

Police arrested eight suspects in connection with the unlawful possession of dagga, crystal meth, and unregistered medicines in Harare and Beitbridge between March 2 and March 4, 2025.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests on Wednesday, identifying the suspects as Mphakamiseni Dhlamini (41), Ishmael Chikara (35), Linda Jimu (26), Priviledge Muchenje (also known as Ndanatsei Muchenje, 39), Sylia Tanyanyiwa (41), Simbarashe Maenzanise (41), Siphelile Mashamba (33), and Alice Shatirwa (29).

Feedback