Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeCrime and Courts

Eight Arrested In Drug Bust Across Harare And Beitbridge

5 minutes agoThu, 06 Mar 2025 08:02:25 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Eight Arrested In Drug Bust Across Harare And Beitbridge

Police arrested eight suspects in connection with the unlawful possession of dagga, crystal meth, and unregistered medicines in Harare and Beitbridge between March 2 and March 4, 2025.

Image

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests on Wednesday, identifying the suspects as Mphakamiseni Dhlamini (41), Ishmael Chikara (35), Linda Jimu (26), Priviledge Muchenje (also known as Ndanatsei Muchenje, 39), Sylia Tanyanyiwa (41), Simbarashe Maenzanise (41), Siphelile Mashamba (33), and Alice Shatirwa (29).

Image

Nyathi added that the arrests led to the recovery of 151 kilogrammes of dagga, 260 bottles of 100 Broncleer Syrup, and a quantity of crystal meth yet to be determined. The bulk of the dagga was recovered at Beitbridge Border Post.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106

To order, WhatsApp:  wa.me/263715068543

Nyathi issued a stern warning to individuals and groups involved in drug trafficking and peddling, saying the law would be enforced without fear or favour.

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

DrugsDaggaCrystal MethMbanjeMarijuanaCrystal Methamphetamine

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback