Haulage Truck Crash On Christmas Pass Leaves Four Dead

4 minutes ago Thu, 06 Mar 2025 21:37:10 GMT

Four people lost their lives in a tragic accident involving a haulage truck that collided with four vehicles and struck four pedestrians before overturning while descending Christmas Pass on Thursday, 6 March.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the accident which occurred just after midday along the Harare-Mutare Road, near VED Mutare.

Three victims died at the scene, while the fourth succumbed to injuries at Victoria Chitepo Hospital. Police said:

