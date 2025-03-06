Pindula|Search Pindula
Haulage Truck Crash On Christmas Pass Leaves Four Dead

4 minutes agoThu, 06 Mar 2025 21:37:10 GMT
Four people lost their lives in a tragic accident involving a haulage truck that collided with four vehicles and struck four pedestrians before overturning while descending Christmas Pass on Thursday, 6 March.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the accident which occurred just after midday along the Harare-Mutare Road, near VED Mutare.

Three victims died at the scene, while the fourth succumbed to injuries at Victoria Chitepo Hospital. Police said:

The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 06/03/25, at around 1240 hours, along Harare-Mutare Road, near VED Mutare.

A haulage truck collided with four vehicles and hit four pedestrians before overturning and landing on its roof while descending Christmas Pass.

As a result of the accident, three people died on the spot while another died upon admission at Victoria Chitepo Hospital.

More details will be released in due course.

