Michael Nees Confident Zimbabwe Can Beat Nigeria In 2026 World Cup Qualifier
Warriors coach Michael Nees believes Nigeria’s Super Eagles can be beaten ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifier later this month in Uyo.
The Warriors, who are currently bottom in Group C, will play against the Super Eagles on March 25 in Uyo as the World Cup qualification continues.
Nees knows the Warriors have a tough task ahead to get back into the race but insists it is still possible. He said:
Like us, Nigeria have their back against the wall; they are like wounded lions who want to turn the page (after a poor start to the qualifiers). It will be an exciting game, and Nigeria are beatable in Uyo.
When the two teams met in November 2023, they played to a 1-1 draw in Huye, Rwanda.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
Nigeria are currently fifth in Group C with three points from four matches, while Zimbabwe are at the bottom with two points.
Since their last meeting, both teams have changed coaches.
Michael Nees was not in charge when the Warriors started their World Cup qualification campaign.
Brazilian coach Baltemar Britto led the Warriors during the matches in Rwanda, before Jairos Tapera, coach of Manica Diamonds, took over for the games against South Africa and Lesotho.