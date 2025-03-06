Mnangagwa’s Spokesperson Dismisses Term Extension Proposal As "Dead and Buried"

The bishops raised the issue of the debate around the Presidential term of office. Whilst this is really within their remit to proffer views and ideas on the matter, what Government found a bit disturbing is the fact that the Bishops conference is pronouncing itself on a matter which is in fact dead and buried. The President, some two or so weeks ago, met with editors and made it very clear and in plain language that he has no intention whatsoever of pushing for an extension of his term beyond what is constitutionally provided for. Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543 It is therefore rather surprising that the eminent bishops decided to revisit what in fact is now a closed matter. When the party or any citizens express a desire to change the Constitution to accommodate an extra term for the President, that wish does not and cannot close the matter. The nominee for that extension has to want to have that term extended, isn’t it? This is why we talk about what we call an acceptance speech or a statement. The President has made it clear that he has no intention of accepting that proposal which is coming from the party and from society. And once the nominee has turned down the proposal, then it means the debate on the matter, whilst it may continue in society, cannot have any serious executive implication, in which case one does not expect the Holy fathers and Bishops to continue to harp on a matter which in fact stands closed.

Charamba also addressed the Catholic bishops’ complaint that Zimbabweans are being overtaxed by the government. The bishops said that those fortunate enough to still be employed are bearing a heavy tax burden. Said Charamba:

Secondly, we also could not understand why, especially after the inaugural Cabinet meeting statement by the President, why the issue of the burden of taxation, which is receiving attention from Government, why it continues to exercise the minds of the Bishops. If the statement by the President at the commencement of the 2025 Cabinet Year did not bring comfort to the Bishops, one wonders what would. I think it is very important that far from raising a matter which is already receiving executive attention, it would actually be a lot more helpful if the bishops can actually take the message of hope to society that indeed something is being done by way of rationalising our tax system to lighten the burden on the citizen.

Charamba argued that tax reforms cannot be implemented overnight, as doing so would have significant implications for the economy as a whole. He said:

You want to make sure that you are very deliberate and calculated in the way you reform the tax system so that you do not affect the revenue streams which are so needful when it comes to public investments and social development. We are talking about lives here. We are talking about key basic services which cannot be dispensed with and which have to be funded from the revenues that come from the tax structure that we have in the country. So really our message to the bishops is to please bear with us, bear with Government as it reforms the tax structure with the ultimate objective of lightening the burden on the citizenry which is in fact the goal that we are all working towards. Yes, that also holds with respect to institutional reforms. I think all institutions remain candidates for reforms if we are going to run institutions that are a living tissue for the common good.

The Catholic bishops also criticised the unpunished corruption, claiming that those responsible are not only uncensored but are often rewarded while draining the nation’s resources. In response, Charamba said:

Reform in changing institutions is one challenge that all living institutions face and it does not exclude any one institution. Yes, there is an appreciation of the sentiments expressed by the Bishop with respect to fighting corruption, which by the way, is something that Government considers as a priority area. We need everyone to come to the table; Government which means the Executive arm of the State, Parliament, the Judiciary, the churches themselves, civil societies and above all the citizens because ultimately corruption occurs and happens within society. Once a society says no to corruption then necessarily we defeat it because what corruption levies on the citizens is always very high and creates conditions of poverty which the Bishops are worried about.

Tags

Leave a Comment