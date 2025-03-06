Sickly Mike Chimombe Dragged To Court For Fraud Trial

Justice Kwenda had insisted that Chimombe be physically present in court, despite prison officials confirming that he was unwell.

Chimombe’s condition has delayed the commencement of his trial alongside business partner Moses Mpofu.

His lawyer, Lovemore Madhuku, informed the court a week earlier that Chimombe required at least seven days to recover from his ailment. However, Chimombe failed to appear again, prompting the judge to demand his presence in court.

Justice Kwenda accused the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) of breaching his order to bring Chimombe to court on Monday.

The judge also criticised both the state and the defence for failing to inform him of Chimombe’s absence before the trial.

ZPCS subsequently brought Chimombe to court around 2 PM, where he informed the judge that he had nothing to say because he had already instructed his lawyers. The trial was then postponed to March 17.

Chimombe and Mpofu are accused of fraudulently acquiring a tender to supply goats under a government-run presidential goat pass-on scheme.

