Simba Bhora, FC Platinum Set For Uhuru Cup Clash In Gokwe

9 minutes ago Thu, 06 Mar 2025 14:07:24 GMT

Dynamos and Highlanders, two of the country’s most successful and widely supported football clubs, will not participate in the 2025 Uhuru Cup.

This comes after the government’s announcement on Tuesday that the event will feature FC Platinum and Simba Bhora instead.

In past editions, Dynamos and Highlanders have been a major draw during the Independence Day celebrations.

Feedback