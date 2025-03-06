Simba Bhora, FC Platinum Set For Uhuru Cup Clash In Gokwe
Dynamos and Highlanders, two of the country’s most successful and widely supported football clubs, will not participate in the 2025 Uhuru Cup.
This comes after the government’s announcement on Tuesday that the event will feature FC Platinum and Simba Bhora instead.
In past editions, Dynamos and Highlanders have been a major draw during the Independence Day celebrations.
However, this year, reigning Premier Soccer League champions Simba Bhora and runners-up FC Platinum will face off in the prestigious invitational competition, set for April 18 at Nembudziya Grounds in Gokwe.
For the first time in its 44-year history, the Uhuru Cup will be hosted in the Midlands Province.
Football action kicks off on April 17 with the Women’s Premier Soccer League defending champions, Herentals Queens, taking on Black Rhinos, who finished second in the league last season, at the Children’s Party.
In a Post Cabinet Media Briefing in Harare this Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere, said:
Simba Bhora and FC Platinum football clubs will entertain the crowds during the main Independence Day anniversary celebrations, while Herentals Queens and Black Rhinos Football Clubs will play as the first and second-placed teams in the Premier League during the 2025 Children’s Party celebrations.
Dynamos won the Independence Cup title, defeating Highlanders 1-0 in the 2024 final at Uhera Stadium, located at Murambinda B High School in Buhera, Manicaland Province.