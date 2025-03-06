Three Feared Dead, Four Injured In Harare Truck Collision
Three people are feared dead, and four others were seriously injured when a DAF truck carrying washing powder reportedly failed to stop at the Dzivaresekwa turn-off traffic lights and collided with another vehicle in Harare around 9 PM on Wednesday.
According to The Herald, eyewitnesses alleged that the truck driver was speeding and failed to stop before colliding with a Nissan NV van, which was reportedly en route to an unspecified destination for a funeral.
One of the passengers in the Nissan NV van was trapped for some time as the back of the vehicle was extensively damaged.
The truck landed on its side, spilling the washing powder. Angry residents from Kuwadzana and Dzivaresekwa, who blamed the truck driver for the fatal accident, allegedly looted several 2kg packets of the washing powder and disappeared into the darkness.
Some heavily built men believed to have been hired to guard the consignment threatened to beat up anyone attempting to loot the washing powder.
The truck driver reportedly fled the scene after the accident, as people sought to assault him for allegedly causing the accident.
A kombi, which did not have passengers, and another small car were also damaged in the incident.