Three Feared Dead, Four Injured In Harare Truck Collision

7 minutes ago Thu, 06 Mar 2025 13:10:13 GMT

Three people are feared dead, and four others were seriously injured when a DAF truck carrying washing powder reportedly failed to stop at the Dzivaresekwa turn-off traffic lights and collided with another vehicle in Harare around 9 PM on Wednesday.

According to The Herald, eyewitnesses alleged that the truck driver was speeding and failed to stop before colliding with a Nissan NV van, which was reportedly en route to an unspecified destination for a funeral.

One of the passengers in the Nissan NV van was trapped for some time as the back of the vehicle was extensively damaged.

Feedback