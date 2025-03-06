Woman (32) Sentenced To Community Service For Engaging In Sexual Activities In Front of Daughter (12)

7 minutes ago Thu, 06 Mar 2025 10:57:47 GMT

A 32-year-old woman, Adelight Ndlovu, from E70 Mine in Shangani, has avoided a custodial sentence after engaging in sexual activities with multiple men in front of her 12-year-old daughter.

Instead, a Bulawayo magistrate fined Ndlovu US$300 and sentenced her to 210 hours of community service at Shangani Police Station, starting on February 28.

As reported by ZimLive, the court heard that on unspecified dates in 2024, Ndlovu engaged in sexual activities with multiple partners in the presence of her daughter.

