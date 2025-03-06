Woman (32) Sentenced To Community Service For Engaging In Sexual Activities In Front of Daughter (12)
A 32-year-old woman, Adelight Ndlovu, from E70 Mine in Shangani, has avoided a custodial sentence after engaging in sexual activities with multiple men in front of her 12-year-old daughter.
Instead, a Bulawayo magistrate fined Ndlovu US$300 and sentenced her to 210 hours of community service at Shangani Police Station, starting on February 28.
As reported by ZimLive, the court heard that on unspecified dates in 2024, Ndlovu engaged in sexual activities with multiple partners in the presence of her daughter.
During her initial appearance on February 25, Ndlovu pleaded guilty, claiming she was unaware that her daughter had witnessed the encounters.
However, during her second appearance on February 26, she denied the charges, asserting that any such incidents may have occurred in 2023, as she claimed her children were residing at a different location in 2024.
After further questioning, Ndlovu, who was not represented during her trial, eventually reaffirmed her guilty plea.
The National Prosecuting Authority requested a custodial sentence, arguing that the offence was serious and constituted a grave breach of parental responsibility.