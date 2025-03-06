ZANU PF Expels War Veteran Blessed Geza

As you are aware, he was a member of the central committee and that calls for even higher obligations to the success and unity of the party. He was also a war veteran.

Chinamasa said that Geza should have been aware from the outset of the potential danger and consequences of his remarks. He added:

He didn’t pay heed for whatever reason, and of course, we have taken a decision that he be expelled from ZANU PF.

Geza is reportedly in hiding due to several criminal charges filed against him by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

These charges include theft, undermining the authority of or insulting the President, and incitement to commit public violence.

