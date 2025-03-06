Pindula|Search Pindula
ZANU PF Expels War Veteran Blessed Geza

6 minutes agoThu, 06 Mar 2025 13:33:20 GMT
ZANU PF Expels War Veteran Blessed Geza

The ZANU PF Politburo has expelled Central Committee member and war veteran Blessed Runesu Geza from the party for calling for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s resignation.

At a media briefing at the party’s headquarters in Harare on Thursday, ZANU PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Patrick Chinamasa announced that Geza’s expulsion is effective immediately. He said:

The Politburo endorsed the recommendation from the National Disciplinary Committee that Blessed Geza should be expelled from ZANU PF with immediate effect.

As you are aware, he was a member of the central committee and that calls for even higher obligations to the success and unity of the party. He was also a war veteran.

Chinamasa said that Geza should have been aware from the outset of the potential danger and consequences of his remarks. He added:

He didn’t pay heed for whatever reason, and of course, we have taken a decision that he be expelled from ZANU PF.

Geza is reportedly in hiding due to several criminal charges filed against him by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

These charges include theft, undermining the authority of or insulting the President, and incitement to commit public violence.

