ZimParks Calls For Cancellation Of Sinamatella Mining Application To Protect Wildlife Habitat

This area is a critical habitat for black rhinos and currently supports a growing population of this endangered species, which is listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES) Appendix 1.

Needless to mention that the proposed mining project will actually increase the risk of species extinction and prospects of population recovery will be negatively affected.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

The proposed mining project poses a significant threat, worsening the degradation of land, a critical concern for ZimParks, which has a mandate to ensure that at least 30% of degraded terrestrial, inland water, and ecosystems are restored by 2030.

While we have made substantial progress in reviving wildlife populations across the nation, the introduction of mining activities in this vital area would undermine ecological conditions essential for wildlife survival and reproduction. This compromise will hinder our ongoing efforts to maintain and restore healthy populations of wildlife.

Approving mining in this zone would not only contradict ZimParks’ conservation mandate but also tarnish Zimbabwe’s reputation regionally and internationally as a world leader in sustainable conservation.

It is important to note that tourism is a major revenue generator for the country and our operations significantly rely on the revenue generated from tourism through leased concessions; thus, any mining operations introduced could adversely affect our ability to deliver quality experiences for tourists.

Furthermore, mining activities are known to create air, noise, and land pollution, which detrimentally impact visitor experiences and disrupt wildlife movement, not mentioning the increased cases of poaching.

Sinamatela is home to the Bumbusi ruins which hold historical and cultural significance for the Nambian-speaking communities dating back to the 18th century.

Traditional leaders from the region visit the area annually to conduct cultural rituals and rain-making ceremonies.

Hwange National Park is home to Africa’s second-largest elephant population, and mining may interfere with the flow of groundwater, threatening vital water sources relied upon by our wildlife.

This disruption can worsen existing water shortages, leading to increased mortality rates in species and heightened human-wildlife conflict in surrounding communities.

We will continue to advocate for the safeguarding of critical wildlife habitats and uphold our commitment to conservation for the benefit of all Zimbabweans and future generations.

Tags

Leave a Comment