CID Detective From Team Lozikeyi Unit Killed In Shootout With Armed Robbers

6 minutes agoFri, 07 Mar 2025 09:07:56 GMT
A detective from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was shot dead around 9 PM on Thursday while police pursued armed robbers in Bulawayo’s Pumula South suburb.

Casandra Hove, a member of Bulawayo’s distinguished all-female police unit, Team Lozikeyi, sustained a gunshot wound to her upper body, resulting in her death.

More details to follow….

More: Chronicle

