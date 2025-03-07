CID Detective From Team Lozikeyi Unit Killed In Shootout With Armed Robbers
6 minutes agoFri, 07 Mar 2025 09:07:56 GMT
A detective from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was shot dead around 9 PM on Thursday while police pursued armed robbers in Bulawayo’s Pumula South suburb.
Casandra Hove, a member of Bulawayo’s distinguished all-female police unit, Team Lozikeyi, sustained a gunshot wound to her upper body, resulting in her death.
