Minister Masuka Blocking TIMB CEO Appointment, Rugeje Tells Parliament

The absence of a substantive CEO has caused significant toxicity. But we thought, as a committee that oversees our industry, you could assist in resolving this issue. The situation is far from ideal—there are numerous challenges.

Some of the issues being raised are directly related to the absence of a permanent CEO. If we had one, many of these problems would be alleviated. We are handicapped as a board without leadership…

The industry is in a good place, but there is toxicity. There is too much interference—not just within management, but also from external pressures.

There are vested interests, including politicians, businesspeople, and traders, who want to know what is happening at TIMB.

If we do not resolve the CEO issue soon, the “elephant in the room” will continue to linger.