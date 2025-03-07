Murwira Says Zimbabwe Awaits Decision On Its Application To Join BRICS

On his part, Lavrov said relations between Russia and Zimbabwe were based on the principles of equality and mutual respect. He said:

We paid special attention to the need to strengthen trade and economic cooperation, agreed to take additional steps to identify promising areas of joint interests, first of all in geological exploration, development of mineral resources, energy, including nuclear, agriculture, space, as well as information and communication technologies.

Lavrov said that Russia annually offers 125 scholarships for Zimbabwean students to study at universities across the country. He also pointed out that the Russian side is ready to increase this quota going forward.

Lavrov announced that the third Russia-Africa Summit will be held in 2026, while the second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum is scheduled for 2025 in one of the African nations.

This marks the first official visit to Moscow by Zimbabwe’s Foreign Minister, Amon Murwira, in his current role.

BRICS, an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, represents a group of five major emerging economies.

The primary goals of BRICS include fostering a more balanced and multipolar global economic order, enhancing economic cooperation and trade among member states, and advocating for reforms in international financial institutions such as the IMF and World Bank.

