NRZ Denies Launching Skilled Worker Programme For Students Without O' Levels

5 minutes ago Fri, 07 Mar 2025 08:14:43 GMT

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has dismissed a report claiming that it has launched a skilled worker programme for students without Ordinary Level qualifications.

On Monday, State media quoted NRZ instructor Jatiwa Mudiwa, who aid that the programme provides students with valuable life skills through automotive and other technical courses, even for those lacking O’ Level qualifications in English, Mathematics, or Science.

According to the report, Mudiwa made these remarks during a career expo held at Thembiso Primary School in Bulawayo last Friday.

Feedback