NRZ Denies Launching Skilled Worker Programme For Students Without O' Levels
The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has dismissed a report claiming that it has launched a skilled worker programme for students without Ordinary Level qualifications.
On Monday, State media quoted NRZ instructor Jatiwa Mudiwa, who aid that the programme provides students with valuable life skills through automotive and other technical courses, even for those lacking O’ Level qualifications in English, Mathematics, or Science.
According to the report, Mudiwa made these remarks during a career expo held at Thembiso Primary School in Bulawayo last Friday.
However, in a statement issued on Thursday, March 6, NRZ’s Public Affairs and Stakeholder Relations Manager, Andrew Kunambura, clarified that the organisation does not offer such courses.
Kunambura further explained that, following the publication of the story, NRZ had been inundated with inquiries from the public about the alleged programme. He added:
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
NRZ wishes to advise that it does not offer such a programme and that entry requirements for all programmes offered at our Technical College are principally Five Passes at Ordinary Level, inclusive of Mathematics and English Language.
Moreover, advertisements are issued in the public press whenever there is an intake and these adverts specify clearly all the requirements for each programme.
We greatly appreciate the interest by members of the public to enroll at our esteemed institution which churns out highly skilled graduates that easily integrate into both the formal and informal sectors on successful completion of their courses.
More: Pindula News