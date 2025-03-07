Police Identify Victims Of Shurugwi Mine Pit Honda Fit Crash
Police have identified three people who tragically died when the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into a waterlogged, disused mine pit along the Gweru-Zvishavane Highway last week.
Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson for Midlands Province, confirmed that the deceased were Hazel Funhiro (19) from Rift Fontain, Aaron Mpofu (20), and Miriam Mpofu (28).
Initial reports had stated that five people lost their lives in the accident, but the latest information reveals that three people died, while another person is missing and presumed to have drowned in the pit.
Mahoko also confirmed that Aaron Mpofu was the driver of the vehicle at the time of the crash. He said:
When they reached the 53km peg, the vehicle veered off the road to the right and fell into a disused mine pit which was full of water. The pit is a few metres from the road.
He said one of the passengers, Panashe Munyimi, was able to swim to safety. Added Mahoko:
Police attended the scene with the services of the sub-aqua unit and managed to retrieve bodies (Funhiro and Miriam), while Aaron’s body was retrieved by villagers after it was found floating.
Mahoko said the bodies of the deceased were taken to Shurugwi Hospital mortuary. He said:
The sub-aqua team is still searching for Abednigo Mpofu’s body and engagements with other stakeholders have been done to pump water from the pit.
This tragic incident underscores the dangers of illegal, unregulated mining activities, many of which are allegedly supported by powerful politicians.
