Police Identify Victims Of Shurugwi Mine Pit Honda Fit Crash

7 minutes ago Fri, 07 Mar 2025 12:44:56 GMT

Police have identified three people who tragically died when the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into a waterlogged, disused mine pit along the Gweru-Zvishavane Highway last week.

Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson for Midlands Province, confirmed that the deceased were Hazel Funhiro (19) from Rift Fontain, Aaron Mpofu (20), and Miriam Mpofu (28).

Initial reports had stated that five people lost their lives in the accident, but the latest information reveals that three people died, while another person is missing and presumed to have drowned in the pit.

Feedback