Prince Edward Waterworks Recommissioned As Harava And Seke Dams Fill Up

7 minutes ago Fri, 07 Mar 2025 13:02:23 GMT

Chitungwiza’s water supply is set to improve following the recommissioning of the Prince Edward Waterworks, located near the town.

The plant had been shut down in August 2024 due to low water levels in the Harava and Seke dams. However, on Thursday, 6 March, the City of Harare, which owns the Prince Edward Waterworks, announced that Harava Dam had been spilling since Sunday, and Seke Dam is now 97% full.

With both dams now at improved levels, the City will be able to draw water for treatment at the plant, restoring supply to Chitungwiza, which has been largely without water since August 2024.

