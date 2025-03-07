Pindula|Search Pindula
Prince Edward Waterworks Recommissioned As Harava And Seke Dams Fill Up

7 minutes agoFri, 07 Mar 2025 13:02:23 GMT
Chitungwiza’s water supply is set to improve following the recommissioning of the Prince Edward Waterworks, located near the town.

The plant had been shut down in August 2024 due to low water levels in the Harava and Seke dams. However, on Thursday, 6 March, the City of Harare, which owns the Prince Edward Waterworks, announced that Harava Dam had been spilling since Sunday, and Seke Dam is now 97% full.

With both dams now at improved levels, the City will be able to draw water for treatment at the plant, restoring supply to Chitungwiza, which has been largely without water since August 2024.

The reopening of the Prince Edward Waterworks comes as welcome news, as it will significantly boost water production and distribution for residents.

