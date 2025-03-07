Supreme Court Dismisses Mike Chimombe’s Bail Application

On 6 March 2025, the Supreme Court dismissed Mike Chimombe’s bail appeal, upholding the High Court’s decision to deny him bail.

The court found that the state had established compelling reasons for his continued detention, including the likelihood of absconding, the seriousness of the charges and the risk of interfering with witnesses.

Chimombe has been at the centre of a high-profile fraud case involving allegations of misusing funds related to the Presidential goat-pass-on scheme.

Along with his co-accused, he was arrested in 2024 Chimombe was initially denied bail by the magistrate’s court in July 2024, with the court citing concerns that he was likely to abscond and interfere with witnesses.

He appealed this decision to the High Court, but the appeal was overtaken by events when he and his co-accused were indicted for trial at the High Court.

In January 2025, Chimombe filed a further bail application at the High Court, which was also denied. The court reiterated the magistrate’s findings, emphasizing the seriousness of the charges and the risk of witness interference.

Chimombe then took his case to the Supreme Court, arguing that the High Court erred by relying on the magistrate’s earlier findings instead of applying a fresh mind to his bail application.

He maintained that the state failed to prove compelling reasons for his continued detention.