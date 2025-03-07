US$30 Radio Licence Fee Is "Too Much", Says CCC MP

What is prohibiting people is the pricing of the radio and television licences. When that is combined with ZINARA licence, it means that this will be beyond the reach of many people.

People were saying that US$30 for every term for a ZBC licence is just too much. It is like buying a goat, which means per term they will be buying a goat or they will be donating a goat to ZBC.

In urban areas, this amount is equivalent to primary school fees. So, parents are saying the money is as high as the money they are paying for school fees in primary schools.

Mambipiri proposed reducing the fee from the proposed US$30 per term to US$5, making it more affordable for the majority of Zimbabweans. He said:

People are not refusing to support ZBC but they do not agree with Clause 15. I would like to urge the Hon. Minister not just to focus on motorists and drivers. The money that is required to support ZBC should be taken according to what is already happening, which is legal and every household with a radio and television set should pay every year. The money should be reviewed downwards from US$30 to US$5 per household. When you look at the television sets that are in the country that are around one million multiplied by US$5, you would find that ZBC will raise US$5 million dollars per year.”

Several Members of Parliament suggested reducing the radio licence fee to US$5, while one proposed lowering it to US$2 per term.

