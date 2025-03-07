Zambezi River Basin Gets Major Financial Boost
The Climate Investment Funds (CIF) has approved a US$60.35 million investment plan for the Zambezi River Basin, expected to attract over US$600 million in additional funding.
This plan, part of CIF’s Nature, People and Climate programme, aims to restore forests, protect ecosystems, and provide alternative livelihoods for communities living near forests. It will also work on reducing human-wildlife conflicts and improving land use planning.
The Zambezi River Basin is home to over 51 million people, who rely on its natural resources for survival. However, the basin faces serious issues like deforestation, habitat loss, and climate change.
The investment plan was developed with the Zambezi Watercourse Commission (ZAMCOM) and the African Development Bank and will use nature-based solutions to tackle these problems.
Felix Mosi Ngamlagosi, the executive secretary of ZAMCOM, calls the investment a big step toward building a sustainable and resilient future for the region. He said:
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
We are setting the foundation for the implementation of nature-based solutions that will help to mitigate the impacts of climate change and human activities on natural resources.
The investment plan is expected to have a big positive impact on the region, creating jobs, improving people’s lives, and helping protect wildlife and nature.
More: NewsDay