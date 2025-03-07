Zambezi River Basin Gets Major Financial Boost

5 minutes ago Fri, 07 Mar 2025 10:39:43 GMT

The Climate Investment Funds (CIF) has approved a US$60.35 million investment plan for the Zambezi River Basin, expected to attract over US$600 million in additional funding.

This plan, part of CIF’s Nature, People and Climate programme, aims to restore forests, protect ecosystems, and provide alternative livelihoods for communities living near forests. It will also work on reducing human-wildlife conflicts and improving land use planning.

The Zambezi River Basin is home to over 51 million people, who rely on its natural resources for survival. However, the basin faces serious issues like deforestation, habitat loss, and climate change.

